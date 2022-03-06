Salina, KS

Now: 22 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 22 °

March Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerMarch 6, 2022

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The March list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others cruelty to animals, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, making criminal threats, endangering a child, conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, and felony drug crimes

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,546 criminals have been caught, and 441 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

March Most Wanted Online

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Sal...

March 6, 2022 Comments

The Abilene Cowboys outlast Rock Cr...

Sports News

March 5, 2022

Lady Mustangs punch ticket to State...

Sports News

March 5, 2022

Vikings fall in Substate

Sports News

March 4, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Republicans Push M...
March 4, 2022Comments
Teens Steal Vehicle, End ...
March 4, 2022Comments
Dirt Bike and ATV Stolen ...
March 4, 2022Comments
Successful First Day of R...
March 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices