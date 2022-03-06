March Most Wanted Online

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The March list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others cruelty to animals, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, making criminal threats, endangering a child, conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, and felony drug crimes

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,546 criminals have been caught, and 441 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

