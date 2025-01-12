Many More Tornadoes in Kansas

Preliminary results indicate 2024 was a more active year for severe weather in Kansas, with over double the number of tornadoes from the previous year.

Scientists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, are tallying last year’s severe weather reports. Across Kansas, 89 tornadoes were reported, more than double the 39 tornadoes counted in 2023.

The most powerful tornado to strike the Sunflower State for the year was the April 30 storm that hit Westmoreland. It was rated EF-3, with estimated winds of 140 mph. Ann Miller, a 58-year-old lifelong Pottawatomie County resident and a county health department employee for 28 years, died when her home was destroyed by the storm.

Miller was the only storm-related fatality recorded in Kansas in 2024. The last time a tornado claimed a person’s life in Kansas was during a severe weather outbreak on April 14, 2012. One person died and 110 tornadoes were counted across Kansas and Oklahoma, including an EF-4 that scoured a section of gravel road up to five inches deep and swept a home from its foundation in Ellsworth County.

Last year, there were nearly 1,000 reports of severe wind gusts, with about 70 for gusts above 75 mph. Kansas also saw 495 reports of severe hailstones, 86 for stones larger than two inches in diameter.

In Westmoreland, 22 homes were destroyed by the tornado, with several other structures receiving damage, including the Pottawatomie County noxious weed building and two sheds housing public works equipment. Pottawatomie County officials said cleanup operations were completed just a few days after the tornado struck.

The tornado tally in 2024 continues a roller-coaster trend across the Plains states. While 2023 saw just 39 tornadoes in Kansas, the total for 2022 was 68, according to data from the Storm Prediction Center. For 2021, the total figure was 46 twisters, and in 2020 the state experienced only 27 tornadoes.

National Weather Service meteorologists noted that more tornadoes touched down in the Sunflower State by May 2024 than in all of 2023. In April, 37 tornadoes were counted, including the Westmoreland storm. It’s the only Kansas twister to receive a significant rating in 2024 — all others received ratings on the lower end of the scale, from EF-0 up to EF-2, based on the damage surveyed by NWS meteorologists.

A group of meteorologists and severe weather researchers are working to implement changes to the system used to measure the intensity of tornadoes.

Tim Marshall, engineer with Texas-based Haag Global and a longtime storm chaser, said during a presentation in September at Texas Tech University that he is part of the committee tasked with revising the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF-Scale.

Marshall said the refreshed scale will include new damage indicators, such as irrigation pivots and grain bins, and more photographs, as well as commentaries from the surveyors, to better describe the damage observed.

Marshall also hopes to include wind speed estimates in the next iteration of the EF-Scale. Right now, the EF-Scale does not include in-situ wind speed measurements based on radar scans as part of its damage indicators, largely because remote sensing technology was not available when the EF-Scale was introduced.

Marshall said the original Fujita Scale needed to be revamped after its development in the 1970s by its creator, renowned tornado scientist Ted Fujita. In 2006, Marshall helped create a 111-page document detailing new damage indicators and associated wind speeds required to cause specific damage.

The current draft document for the revised EF-Scale is about 500 pages, and Marshall said he’s hopeful to reveal the new scale by 2030.

Story via Kansas Reflector