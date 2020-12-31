Mann To Be Sworn In Sunday

The state’s former Lt. Governor won’t be in Kansas for the New Year as Mr. Mann goes to Washington.

Salina’s Tracey Mann will be in the nation’s capital over the weekend to be sworn into congress as the newly elected Big First District representative.

Mann tells KSAL News that he and his family will continue to make Salina their home base as he travels throughout the 63 counties he now represents. “I’m ready to get to work, Mann commented, adding he’s aiming for a seat on the House Ag Committee. “There’s a legacy of that and that’s what we’re working to do.”

Tracey Mann served as the 50th Lt. Governor of the great state of Kansas. A fifth generation Kansan, he was born and raised on his family farm just south of Quinter.

He attended Kansas State University where he studied Agricultural Economics and was elected Student Body President. After college, Tracey started a career in commercial real estate.

Tracey has served on the Board of Directors of many Kansas organizations including: Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership (KARL), Kansas Chamber of Commerce, and The City Teen Center in Salina.

Tracey and his wife Audrey live in Salina with their four children (Quincy, Austin, Whitney and Elise).

Photos courtesy of the Tracey Mann for Congress website.