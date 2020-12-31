Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 35 ° | Lo: 24 °

Mann To Be Sworn In Sunday

Jeff GarretsonDecember 31, 2020

The state’s former Lt. Governor won’t be in Kansas for the New Year as Mr. Mann goes to Washington.

Salina’s Tracey Mann will be in the nation’s capital over the weekend to be sworn into congress as the newly elected Big First District representative.

 

 

Mann tells KSAL News that he and his family will continue to make Salina their home base as he travels throughout the 63 counties he now represents. “I’m ready to get to work, Mann commented, adding he’s aiming for a seat on the House Ag Committee. “There’s a legacy of that and that’s what we’re working to do.”

Tracey Mann served as the 50th Lt. Governor of the great state of Kansas. A fifth generation Kansan, he was born and raised on his family farm just south of Quinter.

He attended Kansas State University where he studied Agricultural Economics and was elected Student Body President. After college, Tracey started a career in commercial real estate.

Tracey has served on the Board of Directors of many Kansas organizations including: Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership (KARL), Kansas Chamber of Commerce, and The City Teen Center in Salina.

Tracey and his wife Audrey live in Salina with their four children (Quincy, Austin, Whitney and Elise).

Photos courtesy of the Tracey Mann for Congress website.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Mann To Be Sworn In Sunday

The state's former Lt. Governor won't be in Kansas for the New Year as Mr. Mann goes to Washington. ...

December 31, 2020 Comments

37 Reported Vehicle Burglaries in 3...

Kansas News

December 31, 2020

K-State Women’s Basketball Pa...

Sports News

December 31, 2020

Ring in the New Year Responsibly

Top News

December 30, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

37 Reported Vehicle Burgl...
December 31, 2020Comments
4 More Deaths, 142 New Sa...
December 30, 2020Comments
Kan. Low-Income Energy As...
December 30, 2020Comments
Troopers Have Busy Holida...
December 30, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices