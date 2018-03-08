Man Wanted on Warrant Found

A Salina man was taken into custody early Thursday in connection to a drug case that dates back to April of 2017.

Police arrested 46-year-old Troy Skilling in his room at the Village Inn, located at 453 S. Broadway on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Police requested the warrant after Skilling allegedly eluded an officer on patrol during a high speed pursuit that reached speeds of 60mph last April.

Police confiscated meth, narcotics and drug paraphernalia from the 2004 Ford Ranger that Skilling abandoned in the 100 block of N. West Place.

He is now facing numerous drug charges and driving offenses.