Man transported to hospital in collision with truck

A Salina man is hospitalized after the motorcycle he was driving crashed in to the side of a pickup truck.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 73-year-old Donald Garris, Salina, was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just south of Salina, at the intersection of Old Highway 81 and E. Farrelly Rd., at 12:52 p.m.

Both a 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup and a 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle were traveling south on Old Highway 81 when the truck slowed to make a left hand turn on to Farrelly Rd. At the same time, the motorcycle tried to pass and crashed in to the driver’s side of the truck, in between the cab and the bed.

Garris was the motorcycle driver and had confusion when authorities arrived. He was unable to explain the accident. After he was sent to the hospital, his motorcycle was towed away with front-end damage.

The driver of the truck, 56-year-old Ronald Ferson, Salina, is uninjured. His truck had some minor damage.

There have been no citations issued yet in crash and Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.