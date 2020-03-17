Man Threatens Woman with Car

A Salina man who allegedly chased his girlfriend with a car was taken into custody on Monday with her by his side.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Deric Bell was arrested after a short high speed pursuit that reached speeds of 60-mph and ended with a crash over a curb at 130 S. Front Street.

Police say the case stemmed from an assault last week when witnesses reported seeing a man try to hit a woman with a car as he drove in the 300 block of Oakdale Drive. The woman ran up to a house while the man got out of the car and threw rocks at her while yelling verbal threats. Both remained unknown for a time.

Police used porch security footage to identify the man as Deric Bell and a week later found him driving a 2008 Chevy Malibu in the 700 block of East Ash.

Bell, who was wanted on a municipal court warrant for failure to appear is now facing a number of new charges that could include aggravated assault, criminal threat, felony flee and elude and reckless driving.

His girlfriend, 28-year-old Alexandria Moreno was a passenger in the car during the chase and was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear in municipal court.