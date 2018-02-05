Man Tased after Slapping Officer

A stolen cup of coffee at a gas station leads to the arrest of a Salina man on a host of charges after officers used a taser.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that customer’s at Rod’s Travel Center #8, 2140 W. Crawford told staff at the store on Friday evening around 10:15pm that a man who was loitering in the cafe area said he wanted to steal something.

Police say staff told 26-year-old Dalton Raulerson they would call him a cab to take him home, instead he took a cup of coffee without paying and then demanded cash and car keys from the clerk on duty.

The employee told him she was going to call police and he reportedly countered, “Only if you are brave enough.”

He then fled on foot and fought with police outside the store, backhanding an officer before being tased and taken into custody.

Raulerson is now facing requested charges of attempted robbery, battery of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor theft.