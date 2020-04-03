Salina, KS

Man Stopping to Help Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerApril 3, 2020

A man who stopped to help at a crash scene along Interstate 135 near the McPherson County community of Moundridge was killed when his vehicle was hit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 56-year old Jeffrey Killgore of Eldorado stopped on the right hand shoulder of the road to assist a non-injured driver that had struck the guardrail. His Chevrolet  Silverado pickup truck was then struck by a Toyota Tundra pickup coming upon the scene.

Killgore was killed in the crash. The driver of the Toyota was not seriously hurt.

The crash happened  Thursday morning along I 135 a mile north of Moundridge.

Kansas Highway Patrol photo

