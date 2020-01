Salina Police are looking for a possible male suspect in the stabbing of a Salina man Thursday night.

Police Captain Bill Cox tell KSAL News that 38-year-old Todd Lucas walked into the Emergency Room at Salina Regional Health Center around 7:40pm with multiple stab wounds.

As of Friday morning, officers were still at the crime scene in the 800 block of Hancock gathering evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say Lucas did not suffer life threatening wounds.