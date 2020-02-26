Man Shot in the Leg Sent to Hospital

A Salina man suffered a gun shot wound on Tuesday evening before being sent to the hospital.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that police were called to Arby’s, 510 S. Broadway Ave., to a report of a gun shot victim at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities found Tristen Howard, 24, Salina, suffering from a gun shot wound to his left leg on the west side of the restaurant.

Howard claims that he was walking on the railroad tracks in the area behind the Salina VFW on his way to the Sunset Dillons when he heard two people arguing, followed by five to six gun shots. One struck Howard’s leg.

Forrester says two witnesses called in from the area south of Crawford St.–one on Sherman St., the other on Hancock–reporting that they heard four to six gun shots fired.

Howard was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.