Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 23 °

Man Shot in the Leg Sent to Hospital

Jeremy BohnFebruary 26, 2020

A Salina man suffered a gun shot wound on Tuesday evening before being sent to the hospital.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that police were called to Arby’s, 510 S. Broadway Ave., to a report of a gun shot victim at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities found Tristen Howard, 24, Salina, suffering from a gun shot wound to his left leg on the west side of the restaurant.

Howard claims that he was walking on the railroad tracks in the area behind the Salina VFW on his way to the Sunset Dillons when he heard two people arguing, followed by five to six gun shots. One struck Howard’s leg.

Forrester says two witnesses called in from the area south of Crawford St.–one on Sherman St., the other on Hancock–reporting that they heard four to six gun shots fired.

Howard was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

3 Storage Units Broken In To At Ass...

Three storage units were broken in to and some property stolen out of one of the units in Assaria so...

February 26, 2020 Comments

Man Shot in the Leg Sent to Hospita...

Top News

February 26, 2020

Hospital Student Volunteer Applicat...

Kansas News

February 26, 2020

Central Picks Up Road Sweep at Newt...

Sports News

February 26, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

3 Storage Units Broken In...
February 26, 2020Comments
Hospital Student Voluntee...
February 26, 2020Comments
UPDATE: Murder in McPhers...
February 25, 2020Comments
Lee Brice Coming Back to ...
February 25, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH