Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 37 °

Man Sentenced in Animal Cruelty Case

Todd Pittenger / Metro Source NewsNovember 5, 2019

A man who killed a dog belonging to a Salina family during an animal abuse incident in Wichita has been sentenced.

Back in December of last year a a 13-year-old Bichon-Maltese mix named Benji was killed. 20-year-old Cole Carter was driving in a neighborhood when he got out of his car and beat the small dog to death.

A Salina family owned the dog. They were in Wichita visiting for the weekend. A family member, who lives in the neighborhood, was dog sitting when Benji got out.

At the time Carter was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and carrying a concealed weapon.

Carter was sentenced to 12 months in jail and 12 months probation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Man Sentenced in Animal Cruelty Cas...

A man who killed a dog belonging to a Salina family during an animal abuse incident in Wichita has b...

November 5, 2019 Comments

Federal Charges Following Traffic S...

Kansas News

November 5, 2019

Over 7 Tons of Unused Medicines Col...

Kansas News

November 5, 2019

Art Center Gets National Endowment ...

Top News

November 5, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Federal Charges Following...
November 5, 2019Comments
Over 7 Tons of Unused Med...
November 5, 2019Comments
17K Zero-Turn Mower Stole...
November 4, 2019Comments
Salina Police Log 11-4-19
November 4, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH