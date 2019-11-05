Man Sentenced in Animal Cruelty Case

A man who killed a dog belonging to a Salina family during an animal abuse incident in Wichita has been sentenced.

Back in December of last year a a 13-year-old Bichon-Maltese mix named Benji was killed. 20-year-old Cole Carter was driving in a neighborhood when he got out of his car and beat the small dog to death.

A Salina family owned the dog. They were in Wichita visiting for the weekend. A family member, who lives in the neighborhood, was dog sitting when Benji got out.

At the time Carter was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and carrying a concealed weapon.

Carter was sentenced to 12 months in jail and 12 months probation.