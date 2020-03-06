Man Protects Loved Ones, Robber Arrested

A man awakened by two masked robbers in his house wrestled a rifle away from one, before having his own rifle snatched from his hands.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies arrested 19-year-old Dvonte Johnson several hours after the initial disturbance in a rural home near the Saline/Dickinson County line. Deputies say Thursday morning around 5:30am, a 19-year-old male resident woke up, saw two males in his home wearing ski masks – and took immediate action to protect his girlfriend and grandmother who were in the house as well.

As he fought to take a .40 caliber gun from one intruder, the other ran away. Johnson’s mask came off during the struggle and was recognized by the resident as an acquaintance.

Moments later the resident grabbed his own .22 rifle – but had it taken away as the the two fought again and crashed through a glass door.

Johnson drove away, but was arrested by investigators when he returned to the home just after 11am.

Sheriff Soldan says they are still looking for the other burglar at this time, while Dvonte Johnson of New Cambria is facing charges that could include aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, battery and theft.

Deputies report the resident had multiple cuts on his feet from the broken glass.

Before being discovered, Johnson and the other unidentified burglar had moved a Mac computer, leather purse and a 43-inch Vizio TV out of the house and onto the front porch. The rural property is located in the 9000 block of E. Riordan Road in the northeast part of Saline County.

19-year-old Dvonte Johnson