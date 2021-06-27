Salina, KS

Man Killed in ATV Crash

Todd PittengerJune 27, 2021

One person was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash in Northwest Kansas on Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Terry Gitchel of Phillipsburg was riding a Honda All Terrain Vehicle in a pasture, attempting to go up a steep incline. The ATV was unable to make the incline and flipped over backwards.

Gitchel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at around 3:00 Saturday afternoon in pasture in about 11.5 miles north and 1 mile East of the Phillips County community of Gretna.

 

