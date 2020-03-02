Salina, KS

Man in Stolen Truck Arrested after Chase

KSAL StaffMarch 2, 2020

A police pursuit that began in north Salina ends with an arrest near Sunset Park on Friday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol recognized a man wanted for a probation violation and attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of North 4th and Pacific.

Police say 32-year-old Joshua Quested then sped away in a stolen Ford pickup, running through the front lot at Kansas Solvent Chemical, 685 N. Front, and then drove through a tree line. Police say speeds topped 80-mph in some 40-mph zones.

Before being appended he caused $500 in damage to a K-DOT fence along I-135 and $500 damage to a fence at Romm Chiropractic on Westport Blvd.

Quested was captured in the 1600 block of Redwood after jumping out of the 2001 Ford F150 that was reported stolen from Russell County.

He is now facing multiple charges for traffic violations, felony flee and elude, trespassing, criminal damage to property and possession of stolen property.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

