Man Hurt in Tractor Crash

Todd PittengerJuly 7, 2019

One person was hurt in a single vehicle accident involving an older model farm tractor in western Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,  65-year-old Larene Wentz of Oakley was driving a 1958 Farmall Tractor hauling a round hay bale in the front scoop on a rural road. The hay bale came loose from the scoop. The tractor ran over it with its right front tire and rolled over. It rolled once and came to rest in a ditch.

Wentz was transported to the hospital in Oakley with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Friday afternoon in rural Thomas County.

 

 

