Man Hurt in Saline County I 70 Crash

Todd PittengerMay 13, 2018

A driver was hurt late Saturday night when he skidded and rolled his truck on Interstate 70 in rural Saline County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Merlin Kuder from Syracuse, Kansas, was driving a 2002 Ford F 150 pickup truck headed east on I 70. The truck was in the right lane when it attempted to avoid a slow moving vehicle which was also in the right lane. The truck moved left and lost control. It entered the north shoulder, where Kuder over corrected right and entered a four-wheel skid. The truck rotated clockwise and began to roll as it entered the south ditch, coming to a rest facing west at the fence line.

Kuder, who was buckled up, was hurt. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at 11:40 Saturday night, about a mile and a half west of the Brookville Road exit on I 70 in Saline County.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved.

