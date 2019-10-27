Man Hurt in ATV Rollover

One person was hurt when an all terrain vehicle crashed Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Christopher Henthorne of Atchison was driving a 2011 Artic Cat four-wheeler headed west on a rural road in Doniphan County. As he attempted to turn right and head north, due to speed and loose gravel, the ATV rolled.

Henthorne, who was not wearing a helmet or eye protection, suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Atchison.

The crash happened Saturday evening at 6:30, four miles northeast of community of Highland in Doniphan County.