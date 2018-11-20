Man Hurt in 2 Car Crash

A two car crash sends a Saline County man to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 5am, a Chevy Equinox driven by Carrie Pierce was headed eastbound on I-70 when a Jeep Liberty driven by Jason McKellips attempted to merge onto I-70 from I-135 and collided with the Chevy.

Deputies say the Jeep slid down an incline and rolled once.

McKellips was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. His two passengers were not hurt.

Pierce, who is also a Saline County resident was not injured in the accident.

Deputies report everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts.

Both vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene.