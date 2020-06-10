Salina, KS

Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Gun

Jeremy BohnJune 10, 2020

Salina Police are searching for a possible suspect who allegedly struck a man in the head with a gun.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities were sent to Salina Regional Health Center at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man who was struck in the head by a gun.

There, police made contact with 35-year-old Blake Carter, Salina, who had suffered a laceration to his head in the incident.

Carter claims that a male acquaintance knocked on his door at the Apartments, 2140 E. Crawford, at 4 p.m. The man asked for a ride, however, Carter refused. The man then pulled out a black hand gun, pointed it at Carter’s head, before striking him in the head. This caused Carter to fall back on to the couch inside of the apartment when the subject struck him a second time on the right knee.

The man then left with Carter’s brother who emerged from his room in the apartment.

Police are search for a possible suspect and are trying to confirm the identity.

