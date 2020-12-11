Man Found in Assaria Garage

An Assaria man is in Sheriff’s custody after allegedly breaking in to another Assaria man’s garage while being under the influence of drugs.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Michael Sledd, Assaria, was arrested early Friday morning after being found in a garage at 301 E. Kansas in Assaria.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies were already en route responding to an attempted break-in in the area at 2:47 a.m. Friday, when they got a second call about a man being inside of a garage and trying to go through a vehicle. The home owner was able to block that man–later found out to be Sledd–inside of the garage.

When authorities arrived, Sledd tried to bolt out of the garage and then a scrum ensued, ultimately ending with Sledd being tased. No serious injuries are reported from the scrum, but one of the deputies sprained a thumb in the ruckus.

Deputies could tell that Sledd was under the influence of drugs, so he was sent to Salina Regional Health Center for observation. As of the Friday morning briefing, Sledd is still in the hospital. He will then later be booked in to the Saline County jail.

Sledd is charged with aggravated burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal trespass. Authorities are also expecting a felony obstruction charge as well.

Soldan says that they will investigate Sledd’s potential involvement in other vehicle burglaries that have happened around Assaria.