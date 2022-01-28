Man Flees Officers, Wrecks Vehicle

A man originally seeking help from police became the center of a pursuit and one-vehicle accident Thursday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were dispatched to the Salina Leisure Center at 245 N. Ninth St. around 9 p.m. to assist a citizen. Officers located the subject, 44-year-old Montreal Williams of Wichita, in the parking lot. Williams was sitting in the front seat of a 2013 Mazda 2, wanted to make a report and wanted the patrol supervisor. Williams handed the officer a citation from Wichita which was for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

The officers asked Williams for his driver’s license, and he refused. The patrol supervisor arrived and asked again for his license. Williams put his vehicle in drive and exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. He proceeded onto Elm St. and then went eastbound. Officers initially pursued Williams but terminated the pursuit after only a few blocks.

Williams was seen turning southbound on Ohio. Another officer who was on south Ohio observed Williams’ vehicle traveling at approximately 95mph on Ohio, running the stoplight at Crawford and Ohio. Approximately 30 minutes later, Williams called and reported he had crashed and was located at the Magnolia and I-135 on ramp. Williams was taken into custody.

Forrester said the front right tire on his vehicle was shredded. It is unknown what Williams struck. He was taken into custody for felony flee and elude, driving while suspended, numerous traffic offenses and interference with law enforcement.