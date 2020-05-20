Man Flees Into Zoo During Chase

An incident that began with a traffic stop ended with a crash during a high speed pursuit an a man fleeing into a zoo.

Great Bend Police say the incident started when a man drove off during a traffic stop. During a chase which reached speeds topping 100 miles per hour the suspect vehicle struck a sheriff deputy’s patrol vehicle before eventually crashing into an electrical box. The driver ran from the scene and fled into the Brit Spaugh Zoo where he was found hiding near a fence.

The driver, indenitied as 56-year-old Kristopher Chappell, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee and elude, criminal damage to property, aggravated battery of law enforcement, interference, reckless driving, other traffic violations and a felony warrant out of Colorado.