Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 73 ° | Lo: 58 °

Man Flees Into Zoo During Chase

Todd PittengerMay 20, 2020

An incident that began with a traffic stop ended with a crash during a high speed pursuit an a man fleeing into a zoo.

Great Bend Police say the incident started when a man drove off during a traffic stop. During a chase which reached speeds topping 100 miles per hour the suspect vehicle struck a sheriff deputy’s patrol vehicle before eventually crashing into an electrical box. The driver ran from the scene and fled into the Brit Spaugh Zoo where he was found hiding near a fence.

The driver, indenitied as 56-year-old Kristopher Chappell, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee and elude, criminal damage to property, aggravated battery of law enforcement, interference, reckless driving, other traffic violations and a felony warrant out of Colorado.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Man Flees Into Zoo During Chase

An incident that began with a traffic stop ended with a crash during a high speed pursuit an a man f...

May 20, 2020 Comments

Saline County Still at 28 Confirmed...

COVID-19 Top News

May 19, 2020

OCCK President Named to Kansas SPAR...

COVID-19 Kansas News

May 19, 2020

Kelly Moves Kan. in to Modified Pha...

COVID-19 Top News

May 19, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

OCCK President Named to K...
May 19, 2020Comments
Scissor Tale
May 19, 2020Comments
JCPenny Plans to Close So...
May 19, 2020Comments
No Injuries In Hit and Ru...
May 19, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH