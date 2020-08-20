Man Flees After Being Involved in Crash

A Salina man is accused of leaving the scene of an accident that injured a motorcycle driver on Wednesday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that law enforcement have cited 40-year-old Casey Hartman, Salina, for allegedly leaving after crashing his vehicle in to a motorcycle at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Hartman’s 2002 Nissan Xterra was traveling south on S. Ohio St. when he went to make a left turn on to Albert Ave. and turned in front of a motorcycle that was traveling north on Ohio, prompting a collision.

Hartman then pulled his damaged vehicle in to the Kwik Shop parking lot, 2003 S. Ohio, and left the scene on foot.

A 17-year-old Salina male was the driver of a 2001 Suzuki Motorcycle. He suffered injuries to his head, chest, arms and legs. He was sent to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS. The victim is also cited for no proof of insurance and no valid driver’s license.

Hartman’s vehicle has passenger side rear damage and was towed away. He was found later in his home by authorities.

Hartman is cited for leaving the scene of an accident, expired registration and failure to yield the right of way.