Man Caught After Dodging Traffic Stop

A Salina man has been arrested after refusing to stop for an officer in pursuit early Friday morning.

Mason Barnes, 21, is facing possible charges that include, among others, interference with law enforcement, endangering a child, driving while suspended and many traffic violations.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that at 1:18 a.m., an officer on patrol saw a 2000 Volvo fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Russell Avenue and Roach Street. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, driven by Barnes, in the 500 block of Max Avenue.

Barnes failed to stop for the officer attempting to initiate a traffic stop. The officer followed Barnes north to E. Crawford Street and then east on Crawford. Barnes continued to ignore the officer.

Barnes continued out of Salina and turned north on S. Simpson Road. At that time, his vehicle became inoperable. Officers took Barnes into custody in the 500 block of S. Simpson Road.

A passenger in the vehicle during the incident was a minor.