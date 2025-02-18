Man Calls Police, States He Will Hurt a Woman

A man was arrested after calling police and stating he was going to hurt a woman inside his house.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Sunday, February 16th a 45-year old man called authorities and said he was going to harm a woman. Allegedly, the man reported that he had a 52-year old woman at his home in the 600 block of Viemont and stated he was going to hit her with a hammer. He also told police he was armed with a gun.

When officers arrived and secured the area, they began to negotiate with the man in an attempt to have him surrender. The man did not comply and continued to make threats towards the woman. A few moments later, Salina SWAT arrived at the scene and the man eventually surrendered.

Authorities arrested 45-year-old, Stephen Davis and booked him into the Salina County Jail on the following charges:

Kidnapping

Criminal Threat

Felony Interference

Police secured a search warrant on the home and recovered the hammer.

The female was not injured.