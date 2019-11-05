Man Beaten with Closet Rod

A Salina man was hospitalized after an angry group beat him with a clothing rod in his apartment.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 26-year-old man answered his door Monday morning around 8am to find four people standing on his porch in the 100 block of E. Prescott. The group told him they wanted a suitcase that was inside.

The victim told investigators he opened the door for one of them – the others then rushed in and started beating him. As the man retreated into a closet he fell down snapping the coat rod, which the group used to beat him with.

During the assault a dark haired female allegedly pointed a gun at him.

The four assailants left the man bleeding and bruised and stole a $200 acoustic guitar and a prosthetic arm worth $2,000.

Police have a couple of possible suspects as they look for two white men, the white woman with the gun and a black man in his mid-30’s.

The stolen items belong to a 58-year-old man who also lives in the apartment but was not home at the time of the attack.