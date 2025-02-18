Man Assaults and Threatens a Woman and Her Son’s Life

A man was arrested after threatening a woman and her son’s life.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News on Saturday, February 15th a domestic disturbance occurred at a residence in the 200 block of E. 3rd St. Allegedly, a 45-year old woman was in an argument with a 37-year old male acquaintance inside the home at around 8:55 am. The man reportedly, assaulted her and damaged some items within the house.

Shortly after, a 22-year old man who is the woman’s son arrived to help her. The man then threatened the victim and her son with a knife, saying he was going to “kill someone.” Both the woman and her son were able to leave the house and called authorities.

Deputies arrived and determined the suspect was inside the house. They knocked on the door, but there was no answer. After some time, deputies discovered the suspect had a warrant for his arrest and they entered the residence without force.

Authorities located and arrested, Alexander Rothrock (Falun, KS) without incident.

Rothrock was booked into the Saline County Jail on the following charges:

Probation Violation

Domestic battery

Criminal Damage to Property

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office would like to notify everyone their phone system is temporarily out of service. They are working with a provider to remedy the situation.