Man Assaulted and Robbed Inside his Home

A man is missing several items after he was assaulted and robbed inside his home.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Saturday, February 15th a 36-year old man was assaulted inside his house in the 1400 block of Brittany. Allegedly, the man was at the residence around 2:50 am when two people invaded the home by force through a door. When the man noticed the pair, they struck him in the head and left lacerations to the front/back sides of his head.

The suspects then stole three pairs of shoes, cash, a cell phone and a smart watch before leaving. Officers arrived at the scene and transported the man by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

On Sunday, February 16th the man was then released from the hospital and noticed his house was robbed again. He reported sometime between 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm, his house was broken into and a TV and HP laptop was missing. Total loss was valued at about $2,500

The investigation is ongoing.