Man Arrested for Saline County Warrants

A Salina man reporting his stolen bike Sunday night was arrested after the discovery of existing warrants in his name.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft victim, 38-year-old Troy Helzer, reported he had a black and white electric bike parked at Clark and Walnut. He left the area for a few minutes around 7:15 p.m. and returned to find the bike missing. The bike was being rented from Mike’s Rent to Own and is valued at $2,775.

While speaking to Helzer, officers learned he had two outstanding warrants from Saline County District Court for failure to appear. Helzer was arrested on the warrants.