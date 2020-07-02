Salina, KS

Man Arrested After Violent Domestic Confrontation

Jeremy BohnJuly 2, 2020

A female victim suffers a broken nose and is allegedly strangled during a domestic violence episode.

Salina Police Detective Sgt. David Villanueva tells KSAL News that authorities arrested 39-year-old Brian Corbin, Salina, for his alleged involvement in a domestic dispute.

The confrontation happened between 10 p.m. and 11:37 p.m. Wednesday at a residence east of the downtown area.

Corbin is alleged to have been involved in a domestic dispute with a 28-year-old female victim. She sustains what appears to be a broken nose and was allegedly strangled.

The victim was treated and released from the Salina Regional Health Center Emergency Room.

Corbin is under arrest and is charged with aggravated battery.

