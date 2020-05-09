Man Arrested After Standoff

A man hiding in a crawlspace was arrested following a standoff in Barton County.
According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at about 1 PM deputies attempted execute arrest warrants at 260 N. Washington, just north of the City of Great Bend. They had three felony warrants for John Paul Zapata.
Deputies were unable to make contact with the individual inside the home.
While deputies were at the location, Zapata took photographs of the Sheriff’s vehicles setting outside of his residence and sent them to other people. These other individuals promptly notified the Sheriff’s Office, confirming Zapata was inside the house. Zapata also stated in his text messages law enforcement was going to have to come in and get him.
Deputies continued to knock and announce their presence and Zapata refused to come to the door. A search warrant was obtained, and deputies repeatedly tried to make contact by voice and telephone. Zapata still refused to cooperate.
The Sheriff’s office has executed search warrants at this residence before resulting in recovery of guns, methamphetamine and currency. The Sheriff’s office was hesitant to make a forced entry immediately.
After teargas was deployed twice, sheriff’s officers forced entry. Zapata was found hiding in a crawlspace to avoid the effects of the teargas. He refused to come out at which time several deputies went into the crawlspace and removed him.
Zapata was placed under arrest at about 5:00 PM and transported to the Barton County Jail and booked on charges which could include interference with law enforcement officers, criminal threat, felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony warrant for domestic battery, stalking as well as violation of the PFA and other charges. Zapata is being held without bond on one of the felony warrants and various bonds amounts on the other charges.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Great Bend Fire Department and EMS as well as the K9 officer and a detective from the Great Bend Police Department.