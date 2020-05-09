Man Arrested After Standoff

A man hiding in a crawlspace was arrested following a standoff in Barton County.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at about 1 PM deputies attempted execute arrest warrants at 260 N. Washington, just north of the City of Great Bend. They had three felony warrants for John Paul Zapata.

Deputies were unable to make contact with the individual inside the home.

While deputies were at the location, Zapata took photographs of the Sheriff’s vehicles setting outside of his residence and sent them to other people. These other individuals promptly notified the Sheriff’s Office, confirming Zapata was inside the house. Zapata also stated in his text messages law enforcement was going to have to come in and get him.

Deputies continued to knock and announce their presence and Zapata refused to come to the door. A search warrant was obtained, and deputies repeatedly tried to make contact by voice and telephone. Zapata still refused to cooperate.