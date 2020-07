A man is facing felony murder and child endangerment charges following the drowning death of a two-year-old boy in Wichita.

Forty-four-year-old William Kabutu was arrested on Friday.

Police say Kabutu was intoxicated when he took his two sons, ages two and four, to a swimming pool in the 19-hundred-block of East 54th Street South on Tuesday night.

Authorities say Kabutu allowed the children to by-pass the pool fence, and the two-year-old drowned.