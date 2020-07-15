Salina, KS

Man Arrested After Allegedly Swinging a Knife

Jeremy BohnJuly 15, 2020

A Salina man is arrested for his alleged involvement in a domestic disturbance on Tuesday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the incident happened at a residence in the 600 block of E. Walnut at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Jeffrey McLemore, 35, Salina, was in the residence arguing with 20-year-old Alexander Finch, Salina. During the argument, McLemore allegedly produced a knife from behind his back and swung it toward Finch.

Also in the residence witnessing the argument is 18-year-old Amanda Ronquillo, Salina. She stepped between the two men and caused McLemore to drop the knife to the ground.

He picked the knife back up, but then left the residence without further incident.

Police later found McLemore at the intersection of W. Pacific Ave. and N. 9th St. later on Tuesday. He is arrested and charged with aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

