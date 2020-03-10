Man Agrees to Pay $460,000 in Insurance Fraud Case

A Marion man has been convicted of two counts of insurance fraud and a related charge.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 59-year-old Daniel Carl D’Albini pleaded no contest in Saline County District Court to two felony counts of insurance fraud and one felony count of interference with law enforcement.

Chief Judge Rene Young accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for June 1, at 11 a.m.

An investigation by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office found that sometime between October 2017 and December 2017, in order to ensure the continuation of his homeowner’s insurance policy, D’Albini submitted false documentation to his insurance provider alleging the roof on his home had been inspected and required no repairs when in fact no such inspection had occurred. In addition, in December 2017, D’Albini falsely reported his truck as stolen and made a claim against his automobile insurance for theft.

As part of a plea agreement with the attorney general’s office, D’Albini has agreed to pay $460,083.51 in restitution and serve 30 days in the Saline County Jail.