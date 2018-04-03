Salina, KS

Man Admits to Manhattan Bank Robbery

Todd PittengerApril 3, 2018

A Colorado man has admitted to robbing a bank in Manhattan.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 42-year-old Kenneth Wayne Fisher Jr., formerly of Colorado Springs, Colo., pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. Fisher admitted that on Aug. 26, 2015, he robbed Sunflower State Bank at 2710 Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. He gave a teller a note saying, “Give me the money and no tricks.”

A few months after the Manhattan robbery, Fisher was arrested in California. He was extradited to Arkansas to face charges of robbing a bank in Bentonville, Ark., on Aug. 28th, 2015. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than eight years for the Arkansas robbery.

Sentencing in this case is set for July 9. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

