Man Accused of Stealing from Employer

A Salina man is in jail after an investigation determined he was skimming cash from his employer.

Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that management at Casey’s General Store located at 725 W. Schilling suspected an employee was stealing money from the cash register. They checked deposit records and viewed store video dating back to late November and then contacted police.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Marquez D. Patterson Monday on a charge of felony theft for stealing over $1,650 in cash over a month’s time.