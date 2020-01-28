Man Accused of Stealing from Employer

KSAL StaffJanuary 28, 2020

A Salina man is in jail after an investigation determined he was skimming cash from his employer.

Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that management at Casey’s General Store located at 725 W. Schilling suspected an employee was stealing money from the cash register. They checked deposit records and viewed store video dating back to late November and then contacted police.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Marquez D. Patterson Monday on a charge of felony theft for stealing over $1,650 in cash over a month’s time.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Accused of Stealing from Employ...

A Salina man is in jail after an investigation determined he was skimming cash from his employer. ...

January 28, 2020 Comments

Martina McBride Coming to Salina

Top News

January 28, 2020

Tony’s Pizza Events Center En...

Top News

January 28, 2020

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 1/27

Sports News

January 28, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Accused of Stealing f...
January 28, 2020Comments
Equifest Equine Event Wil...
January 28, 2020Comments
Youth Baseball-Softball G...
January 28, 2020Comments
School Listening Sessions...
January 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH