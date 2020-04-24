Salina, KS

Man Accused of Making Threat Sought

Todd PittengerApril 24, 2020

Police are looking for a man who allegedly made a threat inside a Salina store. It is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, On April 10th they received a report of a criminal threat at the Dollar General ar 654 S. Broadway. The threat was spoken at 4:52 PM, in the presence of an employee and a customer who had a small child with them.

The man is a white male, 50-60’s, approximately 5’10, 180 lbs, wearing glasses, with a graying goatee and brown hair. He was wearing a primarily white baseball cap that had multi-color splashes
on it. He was wearing a black or dark blue T-shirt with a blue/white/yellow rectangular design on the front that is about chest height, and a thin white jacket or long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org
to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

 

