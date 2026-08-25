Man Accused of Abusing Child

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly striking a child in the head and then threatening the child.

According to Salina Police, officers Monday evening respond to a report from the Kansas Department for Children and Families about a possible assault of a child under the age of 12. The child had been battered by a known adult associate in a west central residence.

The investigation determined the incident occurred on Sunday when Austin Proffitt (31) struck the child in the head causing an injury. Proffitt was also alleged to have told the child not to tell anyone or he would do it again.

The child did receive medical treatment.

Proffitt was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include Abuse of a Child and Aggravated Intimidation of a witness.