Machine Destroyed by Fire

A heavy loader was destroyed by fire west of Salina on Wednesday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a New Holland heavy front loader was being operated by James Komarek Wednesday afternoon in the 7000 block of W. Cloud.

Komarek told deputies the machine was engulfed in flames after it lost power and he heard a loud boom. Authorities suspect a fuel leak may have led to the fire that began around 2:20pm.

A crew from Rural Fire District #3 responded to the burning machine near Bavaria.

No one was injured and loss is listed at $35,000.