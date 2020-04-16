Machine Destroyed by Fire

KSAL StaffApril 16, 2020

A heavy loader was destroyed by fire west of Salina on Wednesday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a New Holland heavy front loader was being operated by James Komarek Wednesday afternoon in the 7000 block of W. Cloud.

Komarek told deputies the machine was engulfed in flames after it lost power and he heard a loud boom. Authorities suspect a fuel leak may have led to the fire that began around 2:20pm.

A crew from Rural Fire District #3 responded to the burning machine near Bavaria.

No one was injured and loss is listed at $35,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Machine Destroyed by Fire

A heavy loader was destroyed by fire west of Salina on Wednesday. Saline County Sheriff Roger Sol...

April 16, 2020 Comments

Salina Art Center Cinema Now Stream...

Top News

April 16, 2020

State Makes Emergency Food Assistan...

COVID-19 Kansas News

April 16, 2020

Depleted United Way COVID-19 Gets M...

Top News

April 16, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Machine Destroyed by Fire
April 16, 2020Comments
State Makes Emergency Foo...
April 16, 2020Comments
No New Saline County COVI...
April 15, 2020Comments
VIDEO: Students Play in &...
April 15, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH