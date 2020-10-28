Lyons Man Charged With Attempted Capital Murder

Todd PittengerOctober 28, 2020

A Lyons man has been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with the October 16 incident that included the shooting of a police officer and a Lyons resident.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, he filed attempted capital murder charges against 40-year-old Adam Hrabik of Lyons.

The incident took place in Lyons after an officer responded to a call regarding a dispute and was shot and injured. Hrabik also was charged with aggravated assault of a Lyons resident in connection with the alleged shooting.

The case is being prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office at the request of the Rice County Attorney.

