July is “Lunch Across Kansas Month”, and Salina is participating.

According to USD 305, the month is dedicated to celebrating summer meal programs and the incredible work of those serving kids across the state.

Each summer food service workers, volunteers, school districts, and nonprofits work tirelessly to feed Kansas kids through the Summer Food Service program. As COVID-19 school closures impacted families across the state, programs provided 6,435,962 meals to Kansas kids in March, April, and May alone. These programs are still working to ensure Kansas kids are happy and healthy all summer long.

The Salina Area United Way is getting books to young readers as a part of its Raising Active Wild Readers (RAWR) program. “Going directly to the children and allowing them personally to select their books encourages learning and inspires imaginations during the summer,” said Brenda Gutierrez, Salina Area United Way program director. “Research shows children learn best when they are engaged and having fun.” Through RAWR, kids in our community now have books for their libraries at home. RAWR has distributed over 1600 books, partnering with USD 305 at four of the summer meals sites.

Meals are free for all children 18 years and younger. The drive-thru distribution of meals is offered at seven school sites, Monday-Friday, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The free meal distribution will end on July 17.

Free books are offered for kids at the summer meals site through July 15, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be:

Monday – Oakdale Elementary, 811 E. Iron, north side of the building

Tuesday – Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, south side of the building

Wednesday – Schilling Elementary, 3121 Canterbury, north side of the building

For more information about the Salina USD 305 sites, visit www.usd305.com.