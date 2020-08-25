Love, Chloe Foundation Seeking Star Community Supporter

The Love, Chloe Foundation honors people in the community with the annual Star Community Supporter award. This award recognizes community members that show a commitment to volunteering, helping and supporting others in the community.

For the 2020 award, Love, Chloe is asking for your help to find our star supporter within the surrounding communities, such as Saline, Dickinson, Ellsworth, McPherson and Ottawa Counties. Do you know someone who goes above and beyond to help their community? If so, you can nominate them to receive the Love, Chloe Foundation Star Community Supporter award! Just visit lovechloe.org or facebook.com/Love-Chloe-Foundation and tell us why they deserve to be our 2020 Star Community Supporter!

The Love, Chloe Foundation is a childhood cancer organization who provides immediate support to area families through Warrior Wagons, Financial Assistance Grants and the Monkey In My Chair program. In addition, the Foundation contributes funding for ground-breaking childhood cancer research through the DIPG Collaborative, a network of foundations that combined funds to research. Since 2011, the DIPG Collaborative has given more than $7.5 million to childhood cancer research.