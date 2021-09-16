Salina, KS

Lottery Jackpots Balloon to $862 Million

Todd PittengerSeptember 16, 2021

The summer is closing out with some hot Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, giving players having a shot at a combined $862 million. 

There was no  Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday night, so Saturday’s drawing will roll to an estimated $457 million.  On Friday, the Mega Millions drawing will see an estimated $405 million jackpot.

According to the Kansas Lottery, at a combined $862 million, these jackpot runs have produced the highest combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots since January 2021! Both jackpot runs have been on a roll all through the summer, with the Powerball last hit in early June and Mega Millions hit in late May.

The largest ever Powerball jackpot ever of $1.586 billion was hit in January of 2016. The largest ever Megamillions jackpot of $1.537 billion was hit in October of 2018.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

