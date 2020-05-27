Salina, KS

Lots of Fishing Equipment Stolen

Jeremy BohnMay 27, 2020

Salina Police are searching for several pieces of fishing equipment stolen from a north Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft took place between May 23 at 11 p.m. and May 24 at 6 a.m. from a home in the 1300 block of N. Front St.

Marion Davis, 71, Salina, had his boat parked in the driveway of his property. Someone got inside of the of the boat and stole several items of fishing equipment that were stored inside.

Stolen is five fishing rods, a fishing pole with a Dallas reel, two Mitchell reels, three Dallas reels–silver in color, a maroon with black handle tackle bag filled with miscellaneous fishing gear, a black with a gray handle tackle bag with miscellaneous fishing gear and a remote belonging to the boat.

Total loss is listed at $4,810. There are no suspects.

