Lost Wallet Results in Unauthorized Use of Credit Card

An Assaria man attending the Mid-America Farm Expo lost his wallet resulting in fraudulent use of his credit card from inside of the wallet.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Adrian Teasley of Assaria was attending the farm show when he lost his wallet containing cash and credit cards on Monday, March 26.

Someone picked up the unattended wallet and then made two unauthorized purchases with the victim’s credit card.

One occurred at Wal-Mart in Salina and the other was at an unknown location. Both times Teasley’s card was used happened on Monday.

The fraudulent purchases totaled in $1,700.