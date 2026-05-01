Long-Vacant Land to be Developed

Salina City Commissioners this week approved an ordinance paving the way for development of a long-vacant parcel in east Salina.

The measure amends the Wilbur Planned Development District (PDD), a hybrid zoning district established in 1983 near the intersection of Marymount Road and East Crawford Street. The district was designed to accommodate commercial growth while buffering nearby residential neighborhoods, combining C-2 (Neighborhood Shopping) design standards with a limited list of permitted uses.

The approved proposal allows construction of a 6,750-square-foot professional office building on 1.62 acres along the eastern edge of the development. The site, which includes portions of several tracts, has remained undeveloped since the district’s creation. The building will serve as the future home of SRH Advisors and will include covered parking, additional off-street parking, a new driveway connection to Crawford Place, and landscaped grounds.

City staff determined the project complies with core zoning requirements, including building height, setbacks, lot coverage, and parking. However, the ordinance includes amendments to allow several site-specific variations, including adjustments to landscaping placement due to a utility easement, redistribution of front-yard landscaping, an increase in the number of permitted signs from two to three, and the removal of a required screening fence along the eastern property line. Instead, a wider landscaped buffer will be installed to provide a transition to adjacent residential uses.

Planning officials described the project as a low-intensity infill development, with roughly 60% of the site preserved as green space. The office use is expected to generate minimal traffic and operate primarily during daytime hours, making it compatible with nearby residential properties and the Brookdale Senior Living facility.

The Salina Planning Commission previously reviewed the proposal during an April 7 public hearing and voted 7-0 to recommend approval, citing the project’s consistency with the city’s comprehensive plan and its limited impact on infrastructure and public services. The site is already served by existing water, sewer, and storm drainage systems, and no traffic study was required.

The City Commission approved the ordinance unanimously, 5-0. No protest petition was filed during the required review period, and officials said the project will have no direct fiscal impact on the city.