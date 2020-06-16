Lofty Project

Jeff GarretsonJune 16, 2020

Work crews are nearing the finish line on bringing the historic H.D. Lee building into its next life – as a commercial and loft apartments living space in downtown Salina.

Danielle Brown, Director of Operations with the Overland Property Group tells KSAL News that 53 loft units will be available to renters by early August of this year.

 

 

Monthly rates for the 1-bedroom units range from $420 to $620 a month for those who qualify through a tiered set of federal income guidelines.

 

 

As a historic building, architects were tasked with working around some of the features on the first floor that could not be removed, which include an original hearth and a large safe. Brown adds the color scheme will also reflect the color of Lee Jeans.

 

 

Parking will be available for renters on Santa Fe, west of the building, parallel parking on the north side and an off-street paved parking lot on the southeast corner.

Brown says the two building complex will have a common patio area in between the two that will be open to the public. Work on the south building has not begun and is deemed as phase two of the project.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Sports News

Two K-State student-athletes test p...

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested p...

June 16, 2020 Comments

Lofty Project

Kansas News

June 16, 2020

Bishop, Sproles on College Football...

Sports News

June 16, 2020

Hospital Receives Donated Girl Scou...

Top News

June 16, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Lofty Project
June 16, 2020Comments
Saline County Awarded Fed...
June 16, 2020Comments
Four New Saline County CO...
June 15, 2020Comments
Rollover Accident Sends T...
June 15, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH