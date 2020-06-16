Lofty Project

Work crews are nearing the finish line on bringing the historic H.D. Lee building into its next life – as a commercial and loft apartments living space in downtown Salina.

Danielle Brown, Director of Operations with the Overland Property Group tells KSAL News that 53 loft units will be available to renters by early August of this year.

Monthly rates for the 1-bedroom units range from $420 to $620 a month for those who qualify through a tiered set of federal income guidelines.

As a historic building, architects were tasked with working around some of the features on the first floor that could not be removed, which include an original hearth and a large safe. Brown adds the color scheme will also reflect the color of Lee Jeans.

Parking will be available for renters on Santa Fe, west of the building, parallel parking on the north side and an off-street paved parking lot on the southeast corner.

Brown says the two building complex will have a common patio area in between the two that will be open to the public. Work on the south building has not begun and is deemed as phase two of the project.