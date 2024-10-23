Market Has New Look & Location

The same non-profit grocery store that provides local and organic selections has just opened in their new location.

Wednesday marked the soft-opening of Prairieland Market and customers were trickling in and out at a steady rate. Executive Director Vickee Spicer tells KSAL News that the sales of 2 1/2 hours since opening, was equal to what they would have sold in two days at the former location.

Spicer is excited about about a commercial kitchen in the new store which provides prepared and fresh foods. You can either take fresh meals to go, or prepare the meals at your own leisure. “The kitchen has everything you need to make a full meal” said Spicer. She also said the kitchen is designed for teaching. She plans on continuing an education program that teaches people on how to work in an overall kitchen setting.

Prairieland Market will offer an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) for the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that helps low-income individuals consume groceries. The non-profit grocer has also partnered with the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Prairieland Market has raised $1.3 million in donations for the new building since January.

The official grand opening of the new store will be on Saturday, November 9th.

Hours of operation are, Monday-Friday from 10am-6pm and Saturday from 9am-5pm, on 118 S Santa Fe Ave.

Photos by Nicolas Fierro. Click to enlarge