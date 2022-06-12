Local Living Expenses Ranked

A new report indicates Kansas is the 38th most expensive state for household bills and Salina is the 11th most expensive city in Kansas.

The numbers come from doxo’s recently released report called the: 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market report.

According to doxo, the report reflects actual bill payment activity across more than 97% U.S. zip codes. It reveals the most and least expensive states for Americans to live based on average spend per month on actual household bill payments.

While the average U.S. household spends $24,032 annually on bills, 36% of the U.S. household median income ($67,521) and roughly $2,003 per month (up 6% year over year, in line with the increase in total consumer spending as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis for the same period), plenty of states rank well above or below this figure.

For Kansas, among other things, the report found include:

On average, residents of Kansas spend $1,720 per month on the 10 most common household bills, 14.1% lower than the national average of $2,003

Salina pays $1,938 per month on the ten most common household bills. This is 12.7% higher than the state average of $1,720, and 3.2% lower than the national average of $2,003.

Salina is the #11 most expensive city in Kansas for household bills.

The data, which doxo has for Salina and 34 other towns and cities in Kansas, also breaks down bill payments into ten different categories, including utilities, auto loans, cable bills, and more.

COMPLETE SALINA NUMBERS