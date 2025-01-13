Local Election Winners Sworn-In

Saline County officials who won election this past November were officially sworn into office Monday morning. A group of family, friends, and colleagues gathered as 28th Judicial District Chief Judge Jared Johnson had each individually raise their right hand and take the oath of office.

Those taking office for the first time include:

Salina County Commission District 2 – Annie Grevas

Saline County Attorney – John Reynolds

Saline County Treasurer – Anthony “Tony” Newell

Saline County Register of Deeds – Michelle Newell

Those who won reelection and were sworn back into office include:

Saline County Commission District 3 – Rodger Sparks

Saline County Sheriff – Roger Soldan

Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss

Each vowed to “solemnly swear or affirm that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Kansas, and faithfully discharge the duties” of their particular office “so help me God”.

All have already started their jobs. Grevas’s first formal commission meeting will be Tuesday morning.

